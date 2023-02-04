Korn have surprised fans by releasing new EP ‘Requiem Mass’

Korn have surprised their fans by releasing new EP, ‘Requiem Mass’ this week.

It comes amost a year to the day that Korn released their last album ‘Reqium‘, and to mark the milestone, the band have surprised released a new EP to fans.

Reviewing Korn’s ‘Requiem’ last year, NME said: “As such, it would be a push to call this Korn’s first ‘happy’ album. More accurately, ‘Requiem’ has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”

The five-song EP features recordings from the group’s February 2022 live-streamed performance that paid tribute to “souls that had passed”, in reference to those that lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have also shared performance footage that was originally live-streamed from the event via YouTube.

‘Requiem Mass’ is available now via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming and digital platform, plus a limited-edition vinyl and a 2-CD deluxe edition packaged with the original Requiem album here.

Meanwhile, Korn are set to play Slipknot’s ‘Knotfest’ in Japan this year.

They will join Japanese acts MAN WITH A MISSION, MAXIMUM and The Hormone.

Knotfest Japan is set to be held on April 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, with the roadshow event happening in the same venue. Tickets went on sale December 16 via the Knotfest Japan website.

Korn will also join the inaugural Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, this May.

They’ll be on the line-up alongside System Of A Down, Deftones, Incubus and more.

The one-day event, which celebrates seasoned nu-metal, rock and industrial bands as well as newer acts, takes place on May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada.