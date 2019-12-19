Korn singer Jonathan Davis has spoken about his grief after losing both his wife and his mother during the making of the band’s recent album ‘The Nothing’.

During the recording of Korn’s 13th album, Davis’ estranged wife Deven died of an accidental drug overdose, while his mother Holly also passed away.

Korn have been releasing a series of videos about the making of ‘The Nothing’ on YouTube, simply entitled Korn Docuseries 2019.

In the new fifth episode, Davis talks about the effect that Deven and Holly’s deaths had on him. He said: “The whole record is just this grieving process of all of the things I went through. It’s not necessarily textbook how I was grieving like denial and anger.

“I went through all kinds of different stuff. I went to a really dark place, and I think I brought back something dark with me ever since I lost them.”

Elsewhere in the four-minute episode, Davis is seen sympathising with a fan who tells the singer about the impact that losing his brother to drugs had had on him. Davis says: “You’re not the same after something like that happens.”

Davis and Deven married in 2004, but the singer filed for divorce in 2016. Two years later, he filed a domestic violence restraining order against Deven, citing the former adult movie actor’s problems with drug addiction. Deven died in August the same year. A mix of cocaine, heroin, fluoxetine, clonazepam and topiramate were found in her system.

‘The Nothing’ was released in September, receiving a four-star NME review. In her review, Dannii Leivers called the album “urgent and important”.