Players will also be able to hear a new song from the band's upcoming album, 'The Nothing'

Korn are to appear in an upcoming video game where they will play a virtual concert while their fans battle it out with monsters in a mosh pit.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the band revealed that they will be taking part in a “video game battle concert” in the game AdventureQuest 3D and its 2D version, AdventureQuest Worlds, on August 20 at “sundown EST.”

Artix Entertainment, the games’ developer, teased the event as “the most brutal mosh pit ever.” During the band’s virtual set, players will have the opportunity to “fight monsters” and “score loot.”

More than just the gameplay, players will be treated to a new song from Korn’s upcoming album, ‘The Nothing’, during the virtual set.

While the experience is free for gamers, there is a special event package available for purchase which includes “Korn-branded items, the Heavy Metal Mosh Pit Armor, exclusive travel forms which let you transform into the new monsters from the show, bonus quests, and more…including a backstage pass so you can get a virtual backstage experience with the virtual band and take a virtual selfie.”

Check out what the band will look like on Artix’s website here.

Two weeks ago, Korn released a new song, ‘Cold’, from their upcoming 13th studio album, ‘The Nothing’.

The frenetic track begins with the nu-metal band’s trademark chaotic guitars and lead singer Jonathan Davis’ famous coarse vocals, before descending into something more melodic. Its lyric video, meanwhile, features gothic images of lions and ghosts floating through a spooky dungeon.

Meanwhile, the band’s guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has temporarily dropped out of the band’s ongoing North American tour.