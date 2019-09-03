Korn say they were “the last big movement” in nu-metal

LP13 is just around the corner

Korn have claimed that they were “the last big movement” in the genre of nu-metal.

Emerging onto the scene 25 years ago, the Californian outfit offered a unique spin on metal with their self-titled debut album.

Now, in a new interview with Kerrang!, frontman Jonathan Davis has recalled feeling like an outsider within the scene when first starting out.

“We were ultimately just outcasts,” said Davis. “Nobody knew what to fucking do with us in the early days; we were doing tours with No Doubt, Pennywise and KMFDM, but the metal community took us in. We had distorted guitars and were heavy, but no-one knew what to do with us.

“We didn’t fit in anywhere. Who’s this guy with a fuckin’ tracksuit playing bagpipes? It’s the weirdest fucking shit.”

Despite the confusion over the band’s musical style, Davis went on to say that Korn “invented nu-metal” and played a part in inspiring bands coming through. “It’s pretty cool to say we helped invent some kind of movement, that’s pretty insane,” he continued.

“The last big movement was us. Other bands helped along the way, but we spearheaded that whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Korn are gearing up to release their 13th studio album. Titled ‘The Nothing’, the LP will arrive on September 13 via Roadrunner Records and has been previewed with the single ‘Cold‘.

In other news, guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer recently dropped out of Korn’s current North American tour.