Korn share cover of ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’

Korn have shared a cover of Charlie Daniels’ 1979 classic ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’.

The track is available exclusively on the group’s Bandcamp page, with all proceeds going towards non-profit organisation, Awakening Youth. Listen to and purchase the cover below:

<a href="http://kornofficial.bandcamp.com/track/the-devil-went-down-to-georgia-cover-song">The Devil Went Down To Georgia (Cover Song) by Korn Feat. Yelawolf</a>

“We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’,” Korn wrote in a statement on Bandcamp.

“Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song.”

Charlie Daniels passed away on July 6 after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke. He first released ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ in 1979, with his group Charlie Daniels Band. The track has since been covered by numerous artists, including Primus and Blues Traveler.

Rapper Yelawolf, perhaps best known for his 2015 album ‘Love Story’, features on the group’s cover. Korn first teased the rendition last week. The band shared a cryptic image on social media, which featured a billboard with a nonsensical anagram of ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’.

In March, Korn shared the video clip for their single ‘Can You Hear Me’. The track appeared on the band’s 2019 album, ‘The Nothing’.

NME gave ‘The Nothing’ a four-star review, writing that on the record, Korn “join their contemporaries Rammstein, Slipknot and Tool as giants of metal who have proved their longevity.”