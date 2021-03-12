Korn will play a “groundbreaking” livestream gig from the set of the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, it has been announced.

‘Korn: Monumental’ will take place on April 24 at 9pm BST and will be broadcast around the world from the California location.

According to a press release, the concert will feature “rare and sought-after deep cuts and classics” from across their back catalogue, as well as provide the live debuts for songs from the band’s latest album ‘The Nothing’.

Tickets are available now from KornLive.com and currently cost $20 (£14.39). An early-bird discount is in place through March 27. Fans can also buy ticket and merch bundles, including t-shirts, hoodies and posters. Access to a virtual meet-and-greet with the band is also on offer.

Korn: Monumental will be available to stream for 72 hours until 5am BST on April 28.

The band’s frontman Jonathan Davis said in a press statement: “We hope you take part in this experience with us. And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”

Danny Wimmer, of show producers Danny Wimmer Presents, added: “It’s always exciting to break new ground with a band like Korn that has been with us for so many of our biggest festival moments over the years. The scale of the vision for this global stream event is even more than we’ve come to expect out of a Korn show and will be one of the biggest livestream events from a rock band we’ve seen yet.”

“If you’ve ever wanted to know what a massive rock concert coming to life in your living room might look like, this is it. So turn out the lights, turn up the volume and get ready to rock.”

In January, guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch teased that the band had “some really exciting news” coming soon. In an interview, the musician hinted that the group were up to something, saying: “I asked the manager, because I’m doing [my side project] Love And Death but I know people are going to ask me about Korn, and he said, ‘Just tell them the truth. Tell them that you’ve been getting together with them, you’re working on some stuff, and that we’ve got some really exciting news coming out.’

“I think we’re gonna make some kind of announcement pretty soon, and that’s pretty much all I can say.”