Korn unveil single ‘You’ll Never Find Me’ and announce new album ‘The Nothing’

The nu-metal giants return

Korn have returned with new single ‘You’ll Never Find Me’ and have announced the details of their new album.

The latest track from the nu-metal pioneers is the first single from ‘The Nothing’, their thirteenth record, which arrives on September 13.

Describing the record, singer Jonathan Davis explained how it was influenced by a dark battle between the forces of good and evil.

“Deep within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one – pulling at us every moment of our lives,” he said.

“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.

“It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarising forces exists – where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to… The Nothing.”

Korn’s last album was 2016’s ‘The Serenity of Suffering’. In 2018, Davis spoke out after his death of his wife Deven, who had suffered from mental illness and addiction.