Watch Korn’s chilling new video for ‘You’ll Never Find Me’

The video accompanies the release of their recent new single

Korn have shared a chilling new video to accompany their recent new single ‘You’ll Never Find Me.’ You can watch the new video below.

The single, released last month (June 26), is taken from the nu-metal pioneers’ upcoming thirteenth studio album ‘The Nothing’, which is set for release on September 13.

Directed by Korn and Andrzej Gavriss, the bleak new video sees the band performing in the desert while a sci-fi-themed narrative plays out over a chilling landscape. You can watch it here:

Describing the record, singer Jonathan Davis recently explained how it was influenced by a dark battle between the forces of good and evil. “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives.

“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment. It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence.”

They continued: “There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarising forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to The Nothing.” You can the full track listing and new album artwork here:

The Nothing Track List

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure

Korn’s last album was 2016’s ‘The Serenity of Suffering’. The band are due to start a North American tour later today (July 18) with Alice in Chains.