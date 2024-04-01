KoRn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch says band are working on “best and heaviest” music in years

Brian ‘Head’ Welch has opened up about KoRn‘s new music, which he says will be their “best and heaviest” in years.

The guitarist was speaking during an interview with WSOU 89.5 FM (via Metal Injection) when he shared that the band were “working passionately and intensely working on new music”.

Though he admitted they were “a little bit behind”, he said they were “really digging deep into sounds and tones and miking techniques and just really focusing on every aspect of just the miking and the sonic levels of everything”.

“I love the last few records we’ve done in the last 10 years, but I think – I just have something in me that thinks we could beat the tones,” he said.

He added that while he “loves” the songs they’ve done in the past, he feels that “tone-wise” they can “beat it”.

“So we’re spending a lot more time on this new music, we’re spending a lot more money, and we don’t have any record label involved, so it’s all coming from us. And we really want to dissect our sound and remember where we came from and how we did it back then,” he shared.

Head described the new sound as having a “vintage KoRn feel with a modern twist”, adding: “So it’s very intense. The songs are amazing. I’m very proud of it. I feel like we are closer than we’ve ever been in the studio. And Jonathan has been there every day.”

He went on the describe the new material as the “heaviest Korn stuff” in years. “And I think it’s gonna be raw and just kind of more basic, as far as sound and recording and everything. I don’t wanna give it all away, but we’re just very, very pleased with where we’re at right now,” he said.

KoRn’s last album was 2022’s ‘Requiem‘, which NME awarded four stars. The “nu-metal veterans’ ‘happy’ album is still dark as fuck”, the review read, adding: “2019’s ‘The Nothing‘ found frontman Jonathan Davis crushed by grief. The follow-up adds a tentative touch of hope to the band’s discography.”

“I feel like, on this record, we have grown as humans emotionally,” Head told NME around the release. “Music is healing to all of us. I found my faith; I have music and I take medication for my depression.”

Meanwhile, KoRn have announced a massive 2024 North American tour with special guests Gojira and Spiritbox.