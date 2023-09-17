Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch says there’ll be new music coming next year

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has teased new music coming next year.

The band’s last album, ‘Requiem’, came out in February 2022, and around the time of its release, frontman Jonathan Davis revealed they had already begun working on its follow-up.

Now, Head has shared more of an insight in his appearance on Joe Rogan’s The Joe Kingdom Perspective.

He didn’t go into particular detail about how the band’s 15th album might sound or how it might be released, but confirmed it would be happening nonetheless. “Yeah, new music coming out next year. I don’t know, we’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing.” [via Loudwire]



Head also discussed how the band remained stable in spite of its line-up changes. He himself left the band for eight years from 2005 to 2013, while bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arzu has been on a break from Korn since 2021.

“It’s just crazy how the lord just restored everything,” he continued. “A couple of members are on break too, and I took… or, one’s out of the band, but one’s on break. And it’s just, it’s all good. I mean, I was gone almost a decade and I came back. I’ve been back a decade, so you just never know what’s gonna happen.”

Last month, Head became the unlikely star of a new furniture commercial.

In the new social media advert for Furniture City in his hometown of Bakersfield, California, the Korn guitarist conducts a tour around the store and admires beds, dining sets and lounge areas.

“This reminds me of Vegas,” he says while marvelling at a couch and elaborate lighting fixture. “But the thing I like about Furniture City is Vegas will break the bank – Furniture City will not.”

News of another, slightly less unexpected, Korn brand collab was revealed last month, as the band are finally set to partner with Adidas.

The Korn x Adidas collab will include two pairs of sneakers – the Campus 00s and the Supermodified – along with seven pieces of apparel, as per an internal document viewed by Complex.