Korn’s James ‘Munky’ Shaffer tests positive for COVID-19

Korn have revealed that their rhythm guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has tested positive for COVID-19, and won’t be playing the band’s forthcoming shows.

In a statement posted to social media, the band shared that their current US tour will continue despite Shaffer’s absence.

“Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows,” reads the band’s post.

“The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery.”

Shaffer is just the latest member of the nu-metal pioneers to test positive for COVID-19, following frontman Jonathan Davis’ diagnosis just last month.

Davis’ diagnosis led the band to cancel or postpone a string of dates, but the band returned to the stage on August 27 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. At the same show, however, Davis revealed he’s still feeling the effects of the illness.

Davis performed while sitting on a throne for the majority of the set and told the audience that he was “feeling very weak” but that he “refuse[d] to fucking cancel” the show.

Korn will continue their tour tomorrow night (September 11) at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.