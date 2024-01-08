KoRn’s Jonathan Davis reflects on “immature” song ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’: “You’re 24-years-old, [sex is] all you really think about”

KoRn‘s frontman Jonathan Davis has opened up on the band’s track ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’ and reflected on the song’s “immature” meaning.

While discussing the 1997 track – from the band’s 1997 LP ‘Life Is Peachy’ – with athletic apparel brand Adidas in a new interview, Davis expanded on the song’s acronymic title, which stands for “All Day I Dream About Sex” and pointed out a hidden sound within the song.

“It was just a dumb song,” he said. “It’s just like, it was nothing. I think I started with the riff, we were doing it… it was the second record and we wrote the song and I remember the acronym for it was ‘All Day I Dream About Sex.’

He continued: “It could be a million different things. They would say ‘sports’, there’s all different ones. It’s very immature and juvenile. It representative of where we were at at that point in time. You’re 24 years old. That’s all you really think about, especially being in a rock band. That’s just the whole dream and everything. But it’s like, at that time that song was everything to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Davis revealed that his son was actually present in the room and sitting on his lap when he was recording ‘A.D.I.D.A.S’.

“What’s fucked up about it, when I performed it, if you listen, my firstborn son Nathan was between my legs when I sang that song. Actually in the breakdown you can hear him coo-ing in the background. He was in the room,” he revealed.

Last year, Adidas revealed their collaboration with the nu-metal band. The Korn x Adidas collab included two pairs of sneakers – the Campus 00s and the Supermodified – along with seven pieces of apparel.

Speaking about the now-sold-out release of the collaboration, Davis said: “Its fun. It’s overwhelming to see how many people really still give a shit and how much this was a part of our life, with the Adidas brand and our music, and everything that was involved, it was a really big deal. It’s really crazy to see so many people into it. I’m stoked.”

In other news, KoRn recently announced a trio of huge summer 2024 UK shows, including their biggest UK gig to date in London. The band will play the capital’s Gunnersbury Park in August alongside gigs in Scarborough and Halifax.

Tickets for all three gigs will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday, January 12. You can buy your tickets here.

New music from KoRn will be arriving this year, according to guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch. The band’s last album, ‘Requiem’, came out in February 2022, and around the time of its release, Davis revealed they had already begun working on its follow-up.

Head then shared more of an insight in his appearance on Joe Rogan’s The Joe Kingdom Perspective.

He didn’t go into particular detail about how the band’s 15th album might sound or how it might be released, but confirmed it would be happening nonetheless. “Yeah, new music coming out next year. I don’t know, we’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing,” [via Loudwire].