Korn guitarist Munky temporarily drops out of the band’s North American tour

Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has temporarily dropped out of the band’s ongoing North American tour.

Taking time out to be with his wife as they await the birth of their daughter, Munky will sit out of five shows on the band’s current tour alongside Alice In Chains.

He will be temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis, who previously played in guitarist Brian “Head” Welch’s solo project Love and Death. Munky shared the news on Korn’s official Facebook page.

“Since our family is waiting any day now for the birth of our daughter, I won’t be performing starting on Tuesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 11,” the statement began. “I’ll be back in Detroit. I’m going to miss you all very much on those dates.

“But, you’re in great hands with our close friend and brother J.R. Bareis who is filling in for me… and of course the rest of Korn who will carry the load. Thank you to all of our fans for your understanding and support!”

Meanwhile, Korn have released a new song, ‘Cold’, from their upcoming 13th studio album, ‘The Nothing’, due out September 13.

The frenetic track begins with the nu-metal band’s trademark chaotic guitars and lead singer Jonathan Davis’ famous coarse vocals, before descending into something more melodic. Its lyric video, meanwhile, features gothic images of lions and ghosts floating through a spooky dungeon.