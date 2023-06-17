Kourtney Kardashian holds up sign at Blink-182 gig to tell Travis Barker she’s pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian has surprised Travis Barker with news of their pregnancy by holding up a sign during a Blink-182 concert.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star, who married the Blink-182 drummer last year, held up a large placard that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

Kardashian confirmed the news to her followers on Instagram later by sharing a video of the surprise reveal, which happened at Blink-182’s concert at LA’s BMO Stadium last night (June 16).

Blink bassist and singer Mark Hoppus is heard saying in clips posted online: “Let’s hear it for Travis, someone’s having a baby.” Elsewhere, videos show Barker jumping down off stage to embrace his wife.

Kardashian shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, Barker recently gave a promising update on the new Blink-182 album, telling fans that it will be finished before they head out on tour.

Last year, the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker confirmed they would be reuniting ahead of a world tour and a new album.

So far, the band have released one single from the album – ‘Edging’ – and DeLonge has promised that the record contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far.

At the start of 2023 DeLonge added that the currently-untitled record is “the best album we’ve ever made.”