Tomorrow X Together, ITZY and more to peform at KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London

K-pop groups Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ITZY and more will perform at KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London this September.

KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London will take place on September 22 and 23 at the O2 Arena. It is the event’s second stop of the year, following a July 22 Madrid show that featured SHINee, ENHYPEN, STAYC, IVE and more.

The September 22 date of the upcoming K-pop festival will feature performances from two girl groups (ITZY and an as-yet-unannounced second act) and four boybands (THE BOYZ, WEi, ZEROBASEONE and xikers).

Meanwhile the September 23 show will also feature performance by ITZY and xikers. The two acts will be joined by boybands Tomorrow X Together and ONEUS, girl group Billlie, and singer Choi Yena.

The upcoming KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London will also “serve as a celebration of 140 years of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the United Kingdom”, according to the official KPOP LUX website.

Tickets to KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband OMEGA X have announced their upcoming 2023 tour of the US and Mexico. From November to December, the group will play eight shows, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

Meanwhile, popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York this October. The show will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, as well as Psy, Jannabi and more.