KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London has been “postponed”

The KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert in London has been “postponed” until further notice.

In a statement announcing the “postponement” on their Twitter account, the organisers of KPOP LUX said that they “tried to find a way to keep the show alive but have just run out of options”.

“Our aim to ensure the show is made to the highest possible quality, and due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to deliver that at this stage,” they added, while noting that ticket refunds “will be available from your original point of purchase”.

Notably, KPOP LUX’s statement comes in contrast to an announcement by co-organiser, South Korean TV network SBS. “Despite our efforts to ensure the smooth hosting of the 2023 KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert in London, it has been cancelled due to unavoidable local circumstances,” SBS said per TenAsia, as translated by Soompi.

KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London was supposed to take place on September 22 and 23 at the O2 Arena. It was set to be the event’s second stop of the year, following a July 22 Madrid show that featured SHINee, ENHYPEN, STAYC, IVE and more.

The London stop of the event would have featured performances by: ITZY, Dreamcatcher, THE BOYZ, WEi, ZEROBASEONE, xikers, Tomorrow X Together ONEUS, Billlie and Choi Yena.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband OMEGA X have announced their upcoming 2023 tour of the US and Mexico. From November to December, the group will play eight shows, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

Meanwhile, popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York this October. The show will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, as well as Psy, Jannabi and more.