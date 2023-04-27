ENHYPEN, IVE and more join line-up of KPOP LUX SBS Super Concert in Madrid

Upcoming K-pop concert KPOP LUX SBS Super Concert has announced the first slate of artists to join its line-up.

For its first line-up of artists, KPOP LUX has announced that boybands ENHYPEN and ATEEZ, and girl group IVE will be performing at the upcoming concert. The KPOP LUX SBS Super Concert, will take place on July 22 at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Advertisement

According to the event’s official Ticketmaster page, KPOP LUX SBS Super Concert will have a capacity of 45,000 people and will feature “more than three hours of live music and shows”. Tickets for the event range from 50 Euros to 250 Euros and will go on sale today (April 27) at 10am local time.

The KPOP LUX SBS Super Concert in Madrid is expected to feature a total of seven acts. A further four acts, in addition to ENHYPEN, IVE and ATEEZ, will be announced in May. The show is organised by KPOP LUX and L.A Rock Entertainment, with South Korean broadcaster SBS.

“The team is excited to be working with SBS to bring a new iconic show to Hispanic audiences throughout the world. My thanks go to our producers L.A. Rock Entertainment – Spain’s leading independent music producer,” said David Ciclitira, the chairman of Live Company Group PLC, the owner of KPOP LUX.

Notably, Live Company Group PLC also runs the European K-pop festival K.FLEX, which is set to take place in Frankfurt (June 17-18) and London (September 22-24) this year.

In other news, (G)I-DLE have announced their 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour. It will feature six shows in the US and five in Asia, with more to be announced at a later date.