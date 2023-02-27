KQ Entertainment introduces new boyband xikers ahead of upcoming debut

KQ Entertainment is finally set to debut its next boyband, whose name has been revealed to be xikers.

On February 24 at Midnight KST, the K-pop agency unveiled an intriguing “identity film” for the group, alongside their new social media accounts, thus revealing the group’s name. At the time of publishing, KQ Entertainment has not announced xikers’ official debut date or details of their upcoming first release.

The 10-member lineup of xikers — Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Hunter, Yujun, and Yechan — were first introduced as KQ Fellaz 2 in August 2022.

The group have since performed at several K-pop festivals, including KCON Japan in 2022, as well as some of labelmates ATEEZ’s recent concerts. The group were most recently confirmed to be performing at KCON Thailand 2023, which will be held next month.

Upon their debut, xikers will join ATEEZ as the second act under KQ Entertainment’s main label. The company also manages sub-label Seven Seasons, which exclusively manages boyband Block B.

