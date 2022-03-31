Kraftwerk add further dates to 2022 North American tour

Kraftwerk have added further dates to their upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the new dates below and buy tickets here.

The German electronic pioneers are set to kick-off the North American leg of their renowned ‘3D Tour’ in May, starting in St. Louis on May 27 and finishing in Vancouver on July 10.

Following the tour’s initial announcement, Kraftwerk have now announced an expanded itinerary that includes the addition of new shows in New Brunswick, NJ; New Haven, CT; and Bentonville, AK.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday (April 1) here. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

MAY 2022

27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

JUNE 2022

1 – State Theatre, Minneapolis, IN

2 – Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

4 – Masonic Temple, Detroit, MI

6 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

8 – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Montreal, QC

10 – MASS MoCA, North Adams, MA

11 – Bosch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

17 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

18 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

19 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

22 – Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

25 – Crosstown Theatre, Memphis, TN

27 – ACL Live at Moody Theater, Austin, TX

28 – Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX

30 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

JULY 2022

3 – San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, CA

5 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA

6 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

8 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

9 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

10 – Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Last year, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

They were inducted by Pharrell who delivered a video speech presenting them with the award. This was later followed by a video tribute from artists including Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the Human League’s Philip Oakey and Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels.

Elsewhere in the same Hall Of Fame class as Kraftwerk, Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle helped induct JAY-Z into the Hall while Taylor Swift paid tribute to Carole King with a live performance of the iconic singer-songwriter’s track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’.

Paul McCartney also inducted the Foo Fighters and performed The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ with the band.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with a medley of his songs, including a surprise appearance by Eminem for ‘Rock The Bells’.