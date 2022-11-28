Kraftwerk announce 2023 Ireland gigs in the days following Glastonbury

Kraftwerk have announced two shows in Ireland next summer – find details and buy tickets below.

The electronic music pioneers will play Limerick’s King John’s Castle on June 28, followed by a show at Dublin’s Trinity College on June 29 as part of the Trinity Summer Series.

General sale tickets go on sale from here at 9am GMT on Friday, December 2.

The newly-announced Ireland shows are just two of four dates Kraftwerk have scheduled for 2023, in addition to Italy shows in Firenze on July 7 and Genova July 8.

The current tour dates fall shortly after Glastonbury Festival 2023, which runs from June 21-25, raising the possibility Kraftwerk featuring on the line-up next year.

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora recently teased the “possibility” of the band playing Glastonbury 2023, while Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Harry Styles are among rumoured headliners. Roxy Music, meanwhile, are tipped for this year’s Sunday legend’s slot. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Kraftwerk performed at a number of festivals this year, including MEO Kalorama and Field Day 2022.

Reviewing the set at London’s Victoria Park, NME wrote: “Much of today’s festivities would be impossible without co-headliners Kraftwerk, whose relentless innovation practically invented much of the music and beats floating across the site.

“The fact that they still command headline slots 50 years on from their formation – and almost two decades from their last record, 2003’s ‘Tour De France’ – is a testament to their legacy and respect in the scene.

“The timeliness of ‘The Model’ and ‘Computer Love’, two of the most brilliant pop compositions ever heard, is not lost on a crowd that spans several generations.”