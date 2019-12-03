Trending:

News Music News

Kraftwerk confirmed as latest headliner for All Points East 2020

The Autobahn comes to London...

Nick Reilly
Kraftwerk (Getty)

Kraftwerk have been confirmed as the latest headliner for All Points East 2020, joining a line-up that includes the likes of Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr, Anna Calvi and Kim Gordon.

The German icons will perform their ‘Kraftwerk in 3D’ show at London’s Victoria Park on Friday May 29, in what is set to be their only UK show of the year.

Tickets for the massive Victoria Park show start from £65 and you can buy them here from 10am on Friday December 6.

It comes after Tame Impala were confirmed as the first headliner for APE 2020 last week.

All Points East returned to Victoria Park for its second year in 2019, boasting headline sets from The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers, Christine & The Queens, Bring Me The Horizon and Mumford & Sons.

2020 also sees the return of All Points East’s hugely popular In The Neighbourhood event too. Kicking off on the second Bank Holiday Monday, In The Neighbourhood hosts a vibrant four day programme of activities and entertainment, in collaboration with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers.
Last year saw a selection eco-friendly creative workshops, free yoga sessions, street food, open air movie nights, themed drag shows, film panels, an exploration of the history of grime music and East London with Rich Mix’s Generation Grime:Back2Bow.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

NME’s Greatest Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Blogs

‘His Dark Materials’ episode 5 review: our first proper look at Will Parry

Alex Flood -
One of the books' main plot lines kicks into gear early
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.