Kraftwerk confirmed as latest headliner for All Points East 2020

Kraftwerk have been confirmed as the latest headliner for All Points East 2020, joining a line-up that includes the likes of Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr, Anna Calvi and Kim Gordon.

The German icons will perform their ‘Kraftwerk in 3D’ show at London’s Victoria Park on Friday May 29, in what is set to be their only UK show of the year.

Tickets for the massive Victoria Park show start from £65 and you can buy them here from 10am on Friday December 6.

It comes after Tame Impala were confirmed as the first headliner for APE 2020 last week.

All Points East returned to Victoria Park for its second year in 2019, boasting headline sets from The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers, Christine & The Queens, Bring Me The Horizon and Mumford & Sons.

2020 also sees the return of All Points East’s hugely popular In The Neighbourhood event too. Kicking off on the second Bank Holiday Monday, In The Neighbourhood hosts a vibrant four day programme of activities and entertainment, in collaboration with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers.

Last year saw a selection eco-friendly creative workshops, free yoga sessions, street food, open air movie nights, themed drag shows, film panels, an exploration of the history of grime music and East London with Rich Mix’s Generation Grime:Back2Bow.