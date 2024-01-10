Kraftwerk to perform classic albums and greatest hits at Los Angeles residency

Kraftwerk have announced plans to perform some of their albums in full at an upcoming Los Angeles residency.

The electronic music icons are set to kick off the new shows later this year, held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Set to kick off on May 21, it will span across nine shows and see them open by playing their album ‘Autobahn’ in full. First released back in 1974, the performance will also coincide with the 50th anniversary of the LP.

Advertisement

The following seven shows will see them play other albums, ‘Radio-Activity’, ‘Trans Europe Express’, ‘The Man-Machine’, ‘Computer World’, ‘Techno Pop’, ‘The Mix’, and ‘Tour de France’ in full.

In addition to the full album tracklists, each night will feature a second set of additional songs from throughout their catalogue. The last night of the residency (May 30) will wrap up with a greatest hits set.

Tickets for the Los Angeles residency shows will go on sale tomorrow (January 11) and can be found here. Pre-sale tickets are available now and you can check out the full list of dates below.

Kraftwerk’s 2024 Los Angeles residency shows are:

MAY

21 – ‘Autobahn’

22 – ‘Radio-Activity’

23 – ‘Trans Europe Express’

24 – ‘The Man-Machine’

25 – ‘Computer World’

26 – ‘Techno Pop’

28 – ‘The Mix’

19 – ‘Tour de France’

30 – Finale with compositions from the entire catalogue

The news of the upcoming 2024 shows came following the electronic music pioneers playing at King John’s Castle in Limerick in June last year, followed by a show at Dublin’s Trinity College later that month.

Advertisement

Listed as part of the Trinity Summer Series, the shows marked two of four dates Kraftwerk scheduled for 2023, in addition to shows in Firenze on July 7 and Genova on July 8.

Reviewing their 2022 set at London’s Victoria Park, NME wrote: “Much of today’s festivities would be impossible without co-headliners Kraftwerk, whose relentless innovation practically invented much of the music and beats floating across the site.

“The fact that they still command headline slots 50 years on from their formation – and almost two decades from their last record, 2003’s ‘Tour De France’ – is a testament to their legacy and respect in the scene.”