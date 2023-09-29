Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hospitalised due to bleeding artery in lung

Krayzie Bone from seminal hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been hospitalised after suffering from a bleeding artery in his lung.

The group’s manager, Bobby Dee, confirmed the news with the Los Angeles Times on Monday. However, he didn’t state the reason why the 50-year-old had been admitted to the facility.

Per AllHipHop , Krayzie Bone – real name Anthony Henderson – checked himself into a hospital last Friday (September 22) after he started coughing up blood.

It was reported that doctors detected a bleeding artery in one of Henderson’s lungs after instructing a CAT scan. As a result, he was immediately operated on and placed on a ventilator.

On Monday, TMZ shared that Krayzie Bone was placed in an induced coma to “help [with] the healing process,” as the artery is still bleeding. The publication revealed that there are plans for the Grammy Award-winning rapper to go into surgery again to repair his blood vessel.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” Layzie Bone wrote under a photo of him, Wish Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, and Krayzie Bone on Instagram. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.

“Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

In 2016, Krayzie Bone told TMZ that he was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, which is “characterized by the growth of inflammatory cells” known as granulomas that are commonly found in the lungs and lymph nodes, but can be found anywhere in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It is unclear if Bone’s recent hospitalization is related to his condition.

“Pray for Kray,” Henderson’s fellow Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone wrote on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (September 24). “Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray.” Bizzy Bone posted his prayers for Krayzie on his Instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/nQeXXo8Gii — Diverse Mentality (@DverseMentality) September 25, 2023 Advertisement Cleveland native Kid Cudi tweeted: “Prayin’ for you Kray [prayer hands emoji] [heart emoji],” while Three 6 Mafia‘s Juicy J added: “Prayers up for Krayzie Bone.”

Fellow Ohio native LeBron James expressed his support and well wishes for the rapper’s recovery, “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽to Krayzie man!!!!” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Krayzie Bone’s health scare comes a month after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were honoured with their own street in their hometown of Cleveland. On Friday, August 11, East 99th Street officially became Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.

“We couldn’t have picked a better time outside of next year being 30 years for y’all,” a city council member said at the ceremony, referring to next year being the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut EP ‘Creepin on ah Come Up’.

“We are here to honour Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for putting Cleveland on the map. You can’t go nowhere in the U.S. and you say you [are] from Cleveland, and people don’t talk about Bone.”

Last year, Bone Thug-N-Harmony performed their last-ever concert as a five-piece on November 19, ahead of Bizzy Bone retiring from performing live.