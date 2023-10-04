Bone Thug-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone shares health update: “Never take life for granted”

Krayzie Bone has shared an update on his health following his recent hospitalisation.

Last month, Krayzie Bone – real name Anthony Henderson – admitted himself into a hospital after coughing up blood, a result of a bleeding artery found in his lung. Henderson immediately received surgery and was put on a ventilator.

Now, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper has posted a photo of him in his hospital bed, throwing up a peace sign. In the Instagram caption, Bone remained positive, saying he “won the battle” after “fighting for his life” for almost a week and a half.

“Just fought for life literally for nine days straight,” he wrote. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me.”

He continued: “Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

Bandmate Layzie Bone released a statement at time time of the incident, asking for privacy and thanking fans for their support.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” he said. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.

“Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

In an interview with TMZ, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul revealed he and Krayzie Bone were working on their joint album a day before he went to the hospital.

He recalled one of his and Bone’s mutual friends telling him about the news before it hit the press: “He said, ‘When’s the last time you talked to Krayzie?’ I said, ‘Well, I was just with him Wednesday.’ He said, ‘Well, Thursday, he went into the hospital. He took himself to the hospital. He was coughing up blood’.

“I’m like, ‘What? Really? I saw him Wednesday.’ He was in a great mood. He was doing good. He brought me his new IPA that he brought out. We was in there chilling. It’s the first time I didn’t take pictures of us in the studio.”

Last August, East 99th Street officially became Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way in honour of the hometown legends.

In 2022, Bone Thug-N-Harmony performed their last-ever concert as a five-piece, ahead of Bizzy Bone retiring from performing live.