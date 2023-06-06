IVE to headline Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York

IVE and two MONSTA X members are set to headline the inaugural Krazy K-Pop Super Concert in New York City.

The first-ever Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be held at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York on August 26. The concert will be headlined by girl group IVE and MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon.

Joining the artists will be K-pop boyband AB6IX and former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi. Notably for AB6IX, their appearance at Krazy K-Pop Super Concer will happen between stops of their upcoming 2023 ‘The Future’ world tour in the US.

According to Billboard, Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be produced by Pulse Events, who previously organised tours by Big Bang, EXO, T-ara and more. Pulse calls the upcoming event “the summertime’s ultimate K-pop experience”.

Pre-sale for tickets and VIP packages to Krazy K-Pop Super Concert will be available on June 10am EST. Meanwhile, general ticket sales will begin on June 9 at 10am EST. For more information, head to Ticketmaster.

Krazy K-Pop Super Concert is the latest K-pop event to be announced in the US. It joins a crowded field of Korean music festivals such as the longstanding KCON, WeBridge Music Festival & Expo and KAMP LA.

In other touring news, co-ed K-pop group KARD have announced the dates for their upcoming 2023 ‘Playground’ world tour. The tour currently features shows in Latin America, the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, boyband ATEEZ have announced new Asia and Latin America dates for their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour. They include concerts in Taiwan, Thailand, Brazil and more.