Here’s the line-up of Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles

The artists performing at Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles has been announced, featuring the likes of aespa, ZEROBASEONE, (G)I-DLE and more. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming concert.

When will Krazy Super Concert 2024 take place?

Krazy Super Concert 2024 will take place on February 10, 2024 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It is the second ‘Krazy’ concert event to be held, following the inaugural Krazy K-pop Super Concert 2023 in New York.

In a three-star review of the first event, NME‘s George Yang called it an “an admirable first attempt”, describing the concert as “a fun time [that] wasn’t anything mind blowing”.

The line-up for Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles features:

aespa

(G)I-DLE

Lauv

Taeyang

THE BOYZ

ZEROBASEONE

When will tickets go on sale?

Registration for access to the pre-sale is available now via the official Krazy Super Concert website. Pre-sale will open on Tuesday, January 9 at 10am PST.

There will be two different VIP packages available. The first is the VIP GA PIT, which will feature first access to standing floor, priority access to pre-show sound check event and more.

Meanwhile, the standard VIP package includes one premium reserved seat, access to pre-show sound check event and more. Prices for both VIP packages, as well as standard tickets, have yet to be announced.