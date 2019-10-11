Krept & Konan announce new album ‘Revenge Is Sweet’

They've also shared Krept's 'Morley's Freestyle'

Krept & Konan have announced details of their new album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet’.

It comes ahead of a huge UK and Irish tour set for November.

The new album will come out on November 1, and is being previewed by new Krept freestyle ‘Morley’s Freestyle’, and a video filmed outside the Thornton Heath branch of legendary titular chicken shop Morley’s. Watch it below.

The announcement of the new album comes after Krept was the victim of a “slashing” backstage at the Radio 1 Xtra Live event in Birmingham last week, resulting in the event being cancelled.

“My people thanks for the messages,” Krept responded. “Im good, ill be back in no time”.

‘Revenge Is Sweet’ is set to follow the duo’s highly politicised song-and-film release ‘Ban Drill’, shared back in June. The 10-minute short film was a response to the misconception that drill songs spark real-life violence.

“[We] really needed to do this as we know how important the situation is. People have a perception of drill music. [They] don’t get it and understand it,” Krept said at the premiere.

Krept & Konan’s UK and Irish tour kicks off in Dublin on November 23 at the Olympia Theatre. They play London’s O2 on December 5.

View the tour dates below.

November

23rd – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

25th – Nottingham, Rock City

26th – Glasgow, SWG3

28th – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

29th – Leeds, Stylus

30th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

December

2nd – Bristol, O2 Academy

5th – London, The O2