Krept & Konan have announced details of their upcoming headline tour across the UK and Ireland – and it’s a big one.

The grime duo will kick off the eight-day trek in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre on November 23. The rappers will also hit up other cities including Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol. The tour is expected to conclude on December 5 in the rappers’ hometown of London at the O2 Arena, which will be their biggest headline show to date. Check out their full tour dates below.

The tour is in support of Krept & Konan’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled sophomore album, due out on October 25. It will be the first time the duo will be performing live since their sold-out headline show at Alexandra Palace last year.

Tickets are to go on sale this Thursday (August 29) at 9am, following an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday (August 27). More details available here.

In July, the pair dropped ‘I Spy’, featuring Headie One and K-Trap. The single, which is expected to appear on the duo’s new album, made its debut at number 18 on the UK singles chart. It is their second Top 20 single to date, following 2015’s ‘Freak of the Week’. ‘I Spy’ got a remix earlier this month with guest verses from Bugzy Malone, SL, Morrisson, Abra Cadabra, Rv and Snap Capone.

Krept & Konan debuted their highly politicised song-and-film release ‘Ban Drill’ back in June. The 10-minute short film was a response to the misconception that drill songs spark real-life violence.

“[We] really needed to do this as we know how important the situation is. People have a perception of drill music. [They] don’t get it and understand it,” Krept said at the premiere.