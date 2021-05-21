Krept & Konan are recording England’s official anthem for Euro 2020

Krept & Konan are set to record England’s official anthem for Euro 2020.

The duo are documenting the recording through a BBC documentary which will see the rapper’s seeking England manager Gareth Southgate’s help along with Premier League footballers Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Declan Rice and Tyrone Mings.

The film will also see them seeking advice from Aitch and Big Zuu.

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “This film explores the idea of cultural and national identity through music and sport – all of which is at the heart of what’s important to our audience.

“Krept and Konan have been fundamental to the success of The Rap Game and we’re really excited for BBC Three viewers to get an exclusive preview into the making of the track as well as exclusive access to football talent at the top of their game.”

Jaimie D’Cruz, executive producer and acme films creative director, added: “We’ve come a long way from the lad culture of ’96 and now live in a nation where our young ballers and rappers represent the very best of us: Krept and Konan are what national pride look like and sound like in 2021.”

The documentary Krept and Konan: We Are England will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer in June.

It comes after U2‘s Bono and The Edge recently collaborated with Martin Garrix for ‘We Are The People’, the official song of Euro 2020.

Written over the course of the past three years, the song includes lyrics written by Bono and guitar by The Edge.

Euro 2020 is set to kick off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11 when Turkey face Italy.