Krept & Konan brought out Stormzy during their London show at the O2 Arena last night.

It was the duo’s homecoming gig following an incident in October where Krept was assaulted back stage at BBC’s 1Xtra Live event at Birmingham Arena. Speaking to the BBC, Krept later revealed he was left with slash wounds to his leg and neck following the assault with one wound just “1mm away” from being fatal.

The event, which featured a line up including AJ Tracey, French Montana, Aitch, Ms. Banks, Wizkid, DaniLeigh and Headie One was cancelled mid-way following the incident.

During their return show last night (December 5), the duo brought out Stormzy for a surprise performance to the delight of the audience at the O2 Arena. Other surprise guests in attendance included Stefflon Don and NSG.

The pair also laid into Boris Johnson during their show after bringing out an impersonator of the Prime Minister. You can see footage, images and fan reaction from the show below:

Speaking about Stormzy’s headline appearance at Glastonbury earlier this year, Konan told NME: “He’s come from our area, he went to the same school as Krept, so to see someone from our area and our culture do Glastonbury with thousands of people watching – and he brings out Chris Martin – it’s like a dream come true. It shows that there’s no boundaries as to where this can go.”

“He’s there saying certain things that some people in the crowd wouldn’t understand, but we get it and for him to be on that big stage and expressing himself like that is sick man. It should be inspiration for everyone.”

“Glastonbury is a festival you grow up knowing about and to see your peers headlining that is mad,” Konan added. “It’s inspirational – that would be a dream come true for any artist and it’s moving in the right direction. All that does is help the next artist to headline, and these things are only going to get bigger.”

Reviewing their latest album, ‘Revenge is Sweet’ earlier this year, NME said: “These two rap entrepreneurs have proven that it was worth the wait for another studio album. The years between ‘Revenge Is Sweet’ and their debut ‘Long Way Home’ have been fruitful for the duo, but – for all their dabbling – this is a welcome return to their roots.”