Krept & Konan postpone ‘Revenge Is Sweet’ tour after backstage assault

Krept & Konan have postponed their forthcoming UK tour after Krept was slashed backstage at a recent show.

The rapper has confirmed that their November will now take place in January 2020, after he sought advice from his doctor.

He revealed how he has been “back and forth” from hospital after he was attacked backstage at the BBC’s 1xtra Live show in Birmingham earlier this month.

The duo will still perform their biggest show to date at London’s O2 Arena on December 5.

Krept wrote: “My doctor has told me if I tour next month, I could risk more complications. I need to make a full recovery because you know on tour it gets wild and what we have planned requires 100% strength.”

He added: “My health is priority, so I know you’ll understand. 7 shows back to back in November is not physically possible for me. I don’t wanna collapse on stage lol.”

The rescheduled dates can be viewed in full below.

January 2020

21 – LEEDS Stylus

23 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

24 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

25 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

26 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

29 – GLASGOW SWG3

30 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Meanwhile, their second album ‘Revenge Is Sweet’ will arrive on November 1. It follows the duo’s highly politicised song-and-film release ‘Ban Drill’, shared back in June.