Krept & Konan have released their new track ‘Olé (We Are England)’, the official anthem for England’s Euro 2020 campaign – listen to it below.

The duo documented the recording of the track in a recent BBC documentary which saw the rappers seeking England manager Gareth Southgate’s help along with squad members footballers Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Declan Rice and Tyrone Mings.

The track, featuring S1lva, M1llionz and Morrisson, will get its own video, shot during the Euros, which began on June 11, tomorrow (June 26).

Listen to ‘Olé (We Are England)’ below.

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said of the recent documentary: “This film explores the idea of cultural and national identity through music and sport – all of which is at the heart of what’s important to our audience.

“Krept and Konan have been fundamental to the success of The Rap Game and we’re really excited for BBC Three viewers to get an exclusive preview into the making of the track as well as exclusive access to football talent at the top of their game.”

The new track comes after U2‘s Bono and The Edge recently collaborated with Martin Garrix for ‘We Are The People’, the official song of Euro 2020.

Written over the course of the past three years, the song includes lyrics written by Bono and guitar from The Edge.

Euro 2020 is taking place across Europe from June 11-July 11. England’s next game takes place next Tuesday (June 29) against Germany in the last 16 of the tournament. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.