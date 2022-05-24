Krept of Krept & Konan announces new baby skincare range

Krept of UK rap duo Krept & Konan has launched a new baby skincare range.

Along with co-parent and health and beauty influencer Sasha Ellese Gilbert, Krept (real name Casyo Johnson) announced the launch of ‘Nala’s Baby’, a baby skincare range that’s described as having “99% naturally derived ingredients.” He’s he first rapper to launch such a product.

A statement described the products as “accessibly priced, naturally derived and inclusive” and will launch in over 400 Boots stores on June 20. The statement continued: “It is one of the first British made skincare range for babies to be sold on the high street with a perfect zero rating on Think Dirty, an app dedicated to finding harmful chemicals and risks in personal care products.”

We’re so excited for you and your family to try Nala’s Baby! 🧡 The wait is almost over, less than 1 month to go until we launch! 🥳#NalasCubClub pic.twitter.com/lelUtqIU3i — Nala’s Baby®️ (@NalasBaby) May 23, 2022

Gilbert added: “Nala’s Baby has been a passion project since I fell pregnant with our daughter Nala…I wanted our baby to have access to naturally derived, safe and effective products and sadly finding this on the high-street was impossible. I began creating creams and lotions for Nala at home and saw how effective they were.

“With the help of a trusted manufacturer and their expert chemists, and dermatologists and paediatricians we have created a skincare range that puts naturalness at its heart and caters for all skin types and ages.”

Krept said of the product: “Sasha and I are delighted to finally bring to market our zero rated baby product by Think Dirty, something that all parents can take advantage of for their own babies and children. This was crucial for us as we, like many other parents, struggled to find the right products to use from birth for Nala’s skin.

“We wanted the range to be available to as many people and for as many skin types as possible, while bringing the magic to bath and bedtime for all families across the UK.”

You can find out more about the products here.

Last year, Krept & Konan released the track ‘Olé (We Are England)’, which was the official anthem for England’s Euro 2020 campaign.