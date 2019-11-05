“I’m just grateful to even be here”: Rapper Krept speaks out about his recent assault

The incident happened backstage at BBC Radio 1Xtra Live

Rap star Krept has spoken about a recent assault backstage saying he is “just grateful to even be here.”

One half of duo Krept & Konan, Krept was assaulted back stage at BBC’s 1Xtra Live event at Birmingham Arena last month (October 5). The event, which featured a line up including AJ Tracey, French Montana, Aitch, Ms. Banks, Wizkid, DaniLeigh and Headie One was cancelled mid-way following the incident.

Speaking to the BBC, Krept revealed he was left with slash wounds to his leg and neck following the assault. According to a hospital report, one wound was “1mm away” from being fatal.

He said: “I got a report back saying if [the knife] was a millimetre deeper, it could have been fatal.”

He added: “I’m just grateful to even be here. It could have been a lot worse. Thank God.”

Last month, Krept & Konan announced that they were postponing their forthcoming UK tour after the incident.

The rapper confirmed that their November will now take place in January 2020, after he sought advice from his doctor.

He said: “My doctor has told me if I tour next month, I could risk more complications. I need to make a full recovery because you know on tour it gets wild and what we have planned requires 100% strength. My health is priority, so I know you’ll understand. 7 shows back to back in November is not physically possible for me. I don’t wanna collapse on stage lol.”

The duo will still perform their biggest show to date at London’s O2 Arena on December 5.

January 2020 21 – LEEDS Stylus

23 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

24 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

25 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

26 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

29 – GLASGOW SWG3

30 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

In a four star review of Krept & Konan’s latest album, NME wrote: “These two rap entrepreneurs have proven that it was worth the wait for another studio album.

“The years between ‘Revenge Is Sweet’ and their debut ‘Long Way Home’ have been fruitful for the duo, but – for all their dabbling – this is a welcome return to their roots.”