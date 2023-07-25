Kris Wu, former EXO member, appeals against rape sentence

Kris Wu, the Chinese-Canadian former member of K-pop group EXO has appeared in court in Beijing to appeal his convictions.

The former K-pop idol’s case was heard at the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court on Tuesday, July 25. The appeal was conducted in a single day and away from media or public scrutiny.

According to the Chinese state media, the decision to conduct the hearing privately was “in accordance with laws to protect the privacy of the victims.” The court stated in a social media post that it had notified the Canadian embassy ahead of the hearing and that Wu’s rights had been protected.

The verdict will be announced at an unspecified later date.

Last November, Wu was sentenced by the Chaoyang District People’s Court to 13 years of jail time – 11 and a half years for rape and a consecutive 22 months for “group lewdness”.

He was formally arrested on suspicion of rape. The first allegations of his predatory behaviour – which included claims of date rape and preying on underage girls – were made on July 18, 2021. After being detained by Chinese police 13 days later, he was arrested on August 16.

In a statement (via the South China Morning Post), the Chaoyang District People’s Court confirmed that the 32-year-old Chinese-Canadian hip-hop star will be deported following the serving of his sentence.

“The Chaoyang District People’s Court believes that Wu Yifan’s actions constituted rape and group lewdness, and should be punished under law,” the statement added, with the court saying that, in late 2020, Wu forced three women to have sex with him and arranged “lewd activities” at his home.

Prior to his arrest, authorities stated that Wu was detained “in response to relevant information reported on the internet”, which included claims that the former K-pop idol and brand ambassador had “repeatedly deceived young women into sexual relations”. Days after he was detained, another woman from Los Angeles accused Wu of raping her as a teenager. Wu has strenuously denied all the allegations against him.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.