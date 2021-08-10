Kris Wu hit with new rape accusation from woman in the US

Canadian-Chinese celebrity Kris Wu is facing yet another rape allegation, this time from a US-based woman.

Wu, a former member of K-pop group EXO, had last month been accused by his rumoured 19-year-old ex-girlfriend Du Meizhu of date rape and preying on underage girls. The singer had denied all allegations on Chinese social media platform Weibo, but his account has since been taken down.

According to a new report from The Straits Times, a different woman, this time from Los Angeles, has also accused Wu of rape.

The woman claimed that she had attended one of Wu’s parties, where her phone was confiscated. She alleged that pills were being passed around before she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted.

The alleged new victim is reportedly a teenager, according to a report by TODAY. The news site also noted that Wu is believed to have assaulted over as many as 30 women under similar circumstances. He has denied those allegations.

Late last month, on July 31, Chinese police confirmed that they had detained Wu on suspicion of rape. The arrest was made “in response to relevant information reported on the internet”, which included accusations that he had “repeatedly deceived young women into sexual relations”, the Chaoyang District branch of the Beijing police force wrote on Weibo, per The New York Times.

Both the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and the Communist Youth League of China earlier this month issued statements about the allegations against Wu.

CCTV said the case had “escalated into something larger than celebrity gossip, into a legal case and public event with massive social impact, something that demands a comprehensive investigation and clarifications by relevant departments”.

The Communist Youth League added that they weren’t concerned with celebrity gossip “but about good and evil, beauty and ugliness in society, about fairness and justice in a society with rule of law”.