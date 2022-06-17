Krist Novoselic, Pink, John Paul Jones and more join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink, Nandi Bushell and many more have been added to the line-up for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Nile Rodgers, Greg Kurstin and LeAnn Rimes who performed with Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders on their 2019 album ‘Get The Money’, have also been added to the bill. You can view the updated line-up for the two shows at Wembley Stadium on September 3 and LA’s Kia Forum on September 27, below.

Tickets for the show in London is on sale now and tickets for the LA show will go on sale at 9am local time. You can purchase tickets here and here.

Earlier this week, the first wave of acts for the London show were announced, with Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson joined by Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and many more.

The LA line-up was then released with Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, plus members of Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers performing.

Welcome newly added guest artists to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London! Tickets are on sale today at 9AM local time. https://t.co/F6EhPQQIUw The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US & UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iVrKkSpC96 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2022

Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together with the drummer’s family, the band will celebrate Hawkins’ memory and music at two special gigs in London and Los Angeles.

Upon the announcement of the two shows, a statement on Foo Fighters’ website read: “As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.