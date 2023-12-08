Kristen Stewart on love of Manchester music at Chanel show: “This is the birthplace of Oasis!”

Kristen Stewart has recalled her love of Manchester bands such as Oasis and Joy Division during an appearance at a Chanel show.

The moment took place when the actress – most famous for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise – arrived at the Chanel fashion show taking place in Manchester last night (December 7).

The event is the annual Métiers d’Art show, which was brought to the UK city for the first time for the 2023 instalment. The new location was chosen as the region is widely known for its rich music history – the origins of acts including The Stone Roses, Joy Division, Buzzcocks and Oasis.

Now, as part of an interview with I-D magazine, actor Kristen Stewart has recalled her love of the city and excitement that the location is “the birthplace of Oasis”.

“I would have been so sad if I wasn’t allowed to come to this particular show because I feel like… I feel like this is my juice,” she told the outlet when asked about which part of the show she enjoyed. “Like I am such a California girl so, the sort of sharpness and intensity of the tailoring.”

“This is the birthplace of Oasis,” she later exclaimed. “This is like… The Smiths and Joy Division. You couldn’t get me going faster than listing those bands.”

Around 600 guests were in attendance for the show in Manchester last night, including more famous faces from the entertainment world such as Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant and director Sofia Coppola.

Recalling why Chanel opted to bring the prestigious show to Manchester in a statement to BBC News, the company’s president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky praised the city, saying the team was attracted to its “creative energy” and musical history.

“Too many things happen in London and we wanted to be in the UK out of London”, he said. “We decided to come to Manchester because it was the most inspiring for Virginie [Viard, creative director]. She was inspired by the music and art that she sees here in Manchester, and we’ve had a warm welcome.”

According to the report, the soundtrack for last night’s event included an assortment of Manchester bands including The Fall and New Order. Two members of the bands were in attendance too, as well as local rap stars Aitch and Bugzy Malone.

Although Britpop icons Noel and Liam Gallagher were not in attendance, Liam’s sons Gene and Lennon were spotted at the event, as well as Noel’s daughter Anais.