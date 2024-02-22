f(x)’s Krystal Jung signs with new agency, signals return to music

Korean-American singer Krystal Jung, best known as a member of girl group f(x), has seemingly signalled her return to music.

Today (February 22), Krystal Jung took to Instagram with a new post to announce her new cover of Lalah Hathaway’s 1990 song ‘I’m Coming Back’. Her cover was released on her new Soundcloud page, which also features a cover of Toto’s 1979 song ‘Georgy Porgy’.

Notably, the singer’s post was a collaboration with South Korean label Beasts And Natives Alike (BANA), which was founded by Kim Ki-hyun, formerly of SM Entertainment’s A&R team. BANA is home to producers such as 250 and FRNK (best known for their work with NewJeans), among others.

Since the indefinite hiatus of f(x) in 2016, Krystal Jung has largely focused on her acting career, with roles in K-dramas such as Crazy Love, Police University and more. She also starred in the popular 2023 film, Cobweb.

Her last music venture was a feature on the 2017 song ‘I Don’t Wanna Love You’, by June One Kim of South Korean indie band Glen Check. Meanwhile, her only non-soundtrack solo release was the 2010 single ‘Melody’.

Last year, Krystal Jung opened up about f(x)’s long hiatus, saying that she “didn’t expect” ‘4 Walls’ to be their last album. “When I see other groups’ reunions, I feel choked up,” she added in an interview with Money Today.

The singer is also notably the younger sister of former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung, who made her long-awaited return to music last November with her fourth mini-album, ‘Beep Beep’.