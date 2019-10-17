"I wanted it to be even more heart on my sleeve."

Matt Maltese has explained how his upcoming second album ‘Krystal‘ proved to be a break-up record, and why it saw him heading back to basics.

The South London singer will return with ‘Krystal’ on November 8 – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Bad Contestant‘. Discussing the record, Maltese told NME how the record’s emotional core was formed from the experiences of his own break-up.

“A lot of the songs on this record are expressing heartbreak, and it documents a relationship but also brings in my past experiences of who I am,” he told NME. “It’s hard to know how much of it is too soon, a lot of it was probably expressed quite soon after, but a lot of it is talking about things that happened years ago. It’s a mix of the intense feelings, but remembering the past with perspective and a sense of calmness.”

As for the record itself, Maltese explained how he wanted to “strip things back” – in contrast to the cinematic sound of his debut record.

“I wanted to strip things back. I know that’s a bit of a cliche, but I wanted to go back to how I used to do things,” he went on.

“I was making demos in my bedroom and taking that a step further, not having a lot of other people in the process. I wanted to make it intimate, sincere and less of a performance. I wanted it to be completely me, and for it to be even more heart on my sleeve, as cheesy as that sounds.”

Earlier this month, Maltese released ‘Curl Up And Die‘ – the first song to arrive from the record.

“It’s that feeling of being disillusioned with your life when you compare it to how you thought it’d look like and making a joke about it,” he said of the track. “When you treat your life like a movie it can be a mess.”

Despite the serious themes of the record, Maltese also insists that it’s laced with the humour that defined his debut too.

“I’d like to think that this record is still pretty funny. It’s a bit melodramatic and bit self-effacing. It’s slightly less self mocking this time, but more about funny situations. I’m a big believer in comedy being a way of looking at things and I think that comes through! But not everybody will find it funny – although that’s the beauty of comedy.”

‘Krystal’ arrives on November 1, before a nationwide UK tour.