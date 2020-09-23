KSI announces 2021 UK tour: “The shows are gonna be insane”

KSI has announced a UK tour for 2021 – and has promised that “the shows are gonna be insane”. You can see the full schedule below.

The London rapper – who’s also known as a YouTuber, boxer, actor and author – released his debut album ‘Dissimulation’ back in May, and has today (September 23) confirmed a run of headline shows in support of the project.

Kicking off in Birmingham on May 13, the tour will also include shows at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum (May 19), Manchester Academy 2 (May 21), Riverside in Newcastle (May 27) and The Garage in Glasgow (May 28).

Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (September 25) at 9am.

Hopefully by May next year, things will be much better. So here’s one of the things to look forward to. https://t.co/xlvOQIHyOt The password is “MOMENT” pic.twitter.com/XrbEbNUx8f — KSI (@KSI) September 23, 2020

“Finally fam. Ya boy cannot wait to finally perform for you guys,” KSI said. “There are so many new songs that I have never performed before so I’m excited to have the chance to do so.

“Trust me, the shows are gonna be insane from the production to the special guests plus all the new music that I’ll be dropping will improve the experience even more. I am too ready. You better be too!”

Announcing the performances on Twitter, KSI said that he hopes “things will be much better” by the time the tour rolls around, in reference to the disruption to the live music industry caused by the coronavirus crisis. See that post above.

Speaking to NME in June, KSI said he wants to take to the festival circuit next summer. “My whole life has been just… random. I just capitalise on opportunities that come and make the most of them,” he said. “But I don’t have any goals and I think that’s why I’m so successful.”

Back in February, the rapper expressed his love for Yungblud at the NME Awards 2020 ceremony: “I didn’t know who he was. [Then] I came here and was like, ‘Shit, this guy is sick’.”