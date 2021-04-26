KSI announces second album ‘All Over The Place’ and confirms Wembley Arena show

KSI has announced that his second album ‘All Over The Place’ will arrive in June, as well as confirming details of a one-off show at Wembley’s SSE Arena in 2022.

The YouTube star and rapper will release the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Dissimulation’ on July 16, featuring collaborations with the likes of 21 Savage, Lil Durk and Jay1.

“I’m super excited for the people to hear this album. I’ve improved on everything I did with ‘Dissimulation’,” KSI said of the new record.

“The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I’m a lot more experimental, I’m way more comfortable on the mic etc. This album is a reflection of a lot of hard work and passion combined and I’m really proud to be releasing it.”

You can check out the tracklist for the forthcoming album below.

‘The Moment’ ‘Number 2’ ft. Future & 21 Savage ‘Patience’ ft. YUNGBLUD & Polo G ‘You’ ‘Don’t Play’ with Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals ‘Really Love’ ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals ‘Gang Gang’ ft. Jay1 & Deno ‘Rent Free’ ft. Gracey ‘Madness’ ‘Silly’ ft. Bugzy Malone ‘Flash It’ ft. Rico Love ‘No Time’ ft. Lil Durk ‘No Pressure’ ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ ft. S-X

Tickets for KSI’s headline show at the SSE Arena, Wembley on February 25, 2022 will go on sale on Saturday (May 1) at 9am, and you can buy them here.

KSI is among the acts who will perform at Reading & Leeds festival this summer.