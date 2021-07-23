KSI has announced a last minute free concert in London to celebrate the launch of his new album ‘All Over The Place’.

The gig will take place at 4pm BST today (July 23) at a secret location in the capital. It will be the first chance for fans to hear songs from his latest LP live.

“Ya boy is putting on a free show for fans to come and celebrate my new album ‘All Over The Place’,” the YouTuber and rapper said. “I’m proud to be supporting the return of live music to grassroots music venues with a special one-off event for The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour.”

Advertisement

Free tickets for the show are available for collection at Camden Assembly from 2pm BST on a first come first served basis.

The secret location for the event will be revealed to ticket holders. More information can be obtained here.

KSI’s new album is currently on course to go to Number One in the UK albums chart later, after outselling the Top Five combined.

In a three star review, NME described ‘All Over The Place’ as “a hit-and-miss collection that shows promise.”

Advertisement

It added: “This second stab at musical longevity is exactly what it says on the label: all over the place. But at this point in his musical career, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that KSI made £7million in cryptocurrency last year, only to lose it all in the Bitcoin crash.

When he was asked about “a lot of money” he had invested in Bitcoin by the host, KSI replied: “I put £2m into Bitcoin – well, I say Bitcoin. I put [in] £2m last year – November, December – but this was into cryptocurrencies.

“I made £7m and now I’ve lost it all. It’s mental. It’s been a full journey, but I had to experience it. I fully understand it now. I put money in things where I essentially leveraged myself and I kinda over-leveraged myself to a point where I lost money because of it.”