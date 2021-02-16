KSI launches new record label: “I know what artists need and what labels lack”

KSI has launched a new record label dubbed ‘The Online Takeover’ with his manager Mams Taylor.

The London rapper – who’s also known as a YouTuber, boxer, actor and author – has already signed his first artist – Aiyana Lee – the niece of David Ruffin from The Temptations and granddaughter of Motown legend Jimmy Ruffin.

KSI said of the label in a statement: “TOT. The online takeover. Ya boy has created his own music label. Looking at my résumé, I’ve always been about making sure the people around me are eating good. So, I am proud to announce that Aiyana Lee is the first of the TOT gang and will be returning with another banger very soon.”

He continued: “As an artist born of the current generation, I know what artists need and what labels lack and I wanted to create a safe and fair place for them to cultivate their talents and shine.”

Ya boy has got his own Music Label. TOT – The Online Takeover pic.twitter.com/xblgPPqSiy — LORD KSI (@KSI) February 16, 2021

The rapper is due to hit the road for a UK tour later this year with dates scheduled to kick off in Birmingham on May 13, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The jaunt will also include gigs at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum (May 19), Manchester Academy 2 (May 21), Riverside in Newcastle (May 27) and The Garage in Glasgow (May 28).

Speaking about the forthcoming tour recently, he said: “Trust me, the shows are gonna be insane from the production to the special guests plus all the new music that I’ll be dropping will improve the experience even more. I am too ready. You better be too!”

KSI, Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals recently shared the acoustic version of their collaboration ‘Don’t Play’.