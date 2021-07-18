KSI has revealed that he made £7million in cryptocurrency last year, only to lose it all in the Bitcoin crash.

The YouTuber and rapper shared the revelation during an appearance on Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing’s podcast, Private Parts.

When he was asked about “a lot of money” he had invested in Bitcoin by the host, KSI replied: “I put £2m into Bitcoin – well, I say Bitcoin. I put [in] £2m last year – November, December – but this was into cryptocurrencies.

“I made £7m and now I’ve lost it all. It’s mental. It’s been a full journey, but I had to experience it. I fully understand it now. I put money in things where I essentially leveraged myself and I kinda over-leveraged myself to a point where I lost money because of it.”

He explained that the big loss came because of “the Bitcoin crash”, adding: “There’s no point crying over spilt milk”.

Despite the reverse in his cryptocurrency fortunes, the star said he was “still fully crypto” and called Bitcoin “the future”.

Meanwhile, KSI released his new album ‘All Over The Place’ on Friday (July 16). The record features cameos from a range of stars, including Future and 21 Savage on ‘Number 2’, as well as the likes of Yungblud, Bugzy Malone and Lil Durk.

Speaking about the album before its release, KSI said: “I’m super excited for the people to hear this album. I’ve improved on everything I did with [2020’s] ‘Dissimulation’.

“The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I’m a lot more experimental, I’m way more comfortable on the mic etc. This album is a reflection of a lot of hard work and passion combined and I’m really proud to be releasing it.”