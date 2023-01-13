KSI says Andrew Tate’s Top G persona is “cringey”

Rapper and YouTube star KSI has described Andrew Tate’s Top G personality as “cringey”.

Former Big Brother contestant Tate, who is also an anti-feminist and far-right commentator, was arrested last month (December 29) in Romania for human trafficking after posting a video rant in response to Greta Thunberg. He is known as “Top-G” to his fans.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, told BBC Newsbeat he has no interest in “being put on a pedestal” like Tate.

The rapper, YouTube and boxer said: “I don’t want people to worship me. I don’t want this Top G title.”

He continued: “Try and be fair to everyone, try and just be good to everyone. Spread positivity all the time. And yeah, you know, we’re all human. We’re all gonna make mistakes. No one is perfect.

“And I always say that to my audience: don’t put me on a pedestal. Like I am not the GOAT. I don’t want people to worship me.”

He went on: “Treat women well, treat men well, treat everyone well, and just have the right attitude.”

Since being arrested, Tate has tweeted many times about “The Matrix” – a reference to powerful figures in media, politics and business trying to silence him and control other people.

Speaking about that, KSI said: “I just think it’s cringey. I don’t care about this whole matrix stuff or whatever. For me, I just want to live my life and help as many people as possible and be a good person.”

Last month, Tate tried to spark an argument with the climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after posting a photo of himself fuelling up a Bugatti and boasting about his vehicles in the caption. “This is just the start,” he added.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg had replied, telling him: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

After another tweet from Tate failed to get a response from Thunberg, he then posted a bizarre video message, which reportedly helped secure his arrest.