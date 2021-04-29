KSI shares ‘All Over The Place’ tracklist featuring 21 Savage and Future

KSI has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming second album ‘All Over The Place’ – featuring collaborations with Future, 21 Savage and more.

The London rapper – also known as a YouTuber, boxer, actor and author – will release the record on July 16, having shared the songs ‘Patience’ (featuring Yungblud & Polo G) and ‘Don’t Play’ (feat. Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals).

Also appearing on the 14-track collection will be Future and 21 Savage, who both contributed to the cut ‘Number 2’. For ‘Really Love’, KSI enlisted the help of Craig David while ‘Silly’ features Bugzy Malone.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Lil Durk appears on ‘No Time’ with Rico Love featuring on ‘Flash It’. You can see the full tracklist for ‘All Over The Place’ below.

‘The Moment’

‘Number 2’ (Feat. Future & 21 Savage)

‘Patience’ (Feat. Yungblud & Polo G)

‘You’

‘Don’t Play’ (Feat. Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals)

‘Really Love’ (Feat. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals)

‘Gang Gang’ (Feat. Jay 1 & Deno)

‘Rent Free’ (Feat. Gracey)

‘Madness’

‘Silly’ (Feat. Bugzy Malone)

‘Flash It’ (Feat. Rico Love)

‘No Time’ (Feat. Lil Durk)

‘No Pressure’

‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ (Feat. S-x)

Last month, KSI teased that his second studio effort would “blow people away”. He explained in an interview that the project brings together “all different genres” – including rap, drill, grime and pop.

KSI is scheduled to perform at this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals, before embarking on a UK headline tour in October – you can find tickets for those dates here. The rapper will then play London’s Wembley Arena on February 25, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Saturday (May 1).