KSI signs new open letter urging Black Britons to take COVID-19 vaccine

KSI has signed a new open letter urging Black Britons to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rapper and YouTube star is among the famous faces who have lent their support to the open letter, which has been written by comic legend Lenny Henry.

Henry said that people should “trust the facts” surrounding the vaccine, with his message also being backed by Oscar-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton and DJ Trevor Nelson.

The letter comes as statistics continue to reveal the gulf in vaccination rates between Black Britons and white Britons.

Recent figures from the ONS show that vaccination rates for people in England of Black African heritage currently stand at 58.8 percent, the lowest among all ethnic minority groups, and 68.7 percent within the Black Caribbean community.

In contrast, there is a 91.3 percent take-up of the jab among white Britons so far.

Speaking to the BBC, Henry said that there is an “element of mistrust” among Black Britons that may be responsible for the low take-up.

The letter is addressed to “mums, dads, grandparents, uncles, aunties, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, daughters, sons and cousins” and directly tackles their “legitimate worries and concerns”.

Henry writes: “We’re asking you to trust the facts about the vaccine from our own professors, doctors, scientists involved in the vaccine’s development, GPs, not just in the UK but across the world, including the Caribbean and Africa.”

The appeal has also been turned into a short film which will air simultaneously across Sky, BT Sport, Viacom, Discovery, A&E and ROK and Channel 5 on today (March 30) from 20:00 BST.