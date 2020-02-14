KSI just discovered Yungblud: “I was like, this guy is sick!”

KSI has revealed one of his highlights from the NME Awards 2020 this week: discovering Yungblud.

The rapper, boxer and YouTube star, who presented an award at the ceremony in London on Wednesday night (February 12), told NME backstage: “I didn’t know who [Yungblud] was. [Then] I came here and was like, ‘Shit, this guy is sick.'”

Asked what he liked about the pop maverick, KSI replied: “I like his vibe. Both songs [he performed] were dope.”

Elsewhere in the interview, KSI discussed hanging out with Avelino and AJ Tracey and revealed a weird gift he received from a fan. Watch the full interview above.

Yungblud performed two songs at the NME Awards and won Best Music Video for ‘Original Me’. He also revealed when his second album will arrive.

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full winners list here.

Head to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.