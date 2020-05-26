KSI wants to fight Jake Paul next year: “It’s going to happen”

Rapper and YouTube star KSI has said he wants to fight Jake Paul in 2021.

The London Vlogger defeated Jake’s brother Logan in Los Angeles last November, having previously gone toe-to-toe with him in Manchester in 2018.

KSI now says that a fight with Jake, the younger of the two siblings, would help settle the grudge between them.

Advertisement

“I’m aiming for Jake. I feel like I need to finish this whole YouTube boxing thing off and he’s the guy that I need to beat,” he told Hearn and Tony Bellew on the Talk The Talk vodcast.

“It’s going to happen. I don’t know when, but it has to happen. That’s the ultimate. Everyone’s saying that I don’t need to but life’s about taking risk. I was taking a risk fighting Logan the first time and the second time.”

Paul has been taunting his potential opponent on Instagram having posted about an apparent fight between the two, which was dismissed as fake by Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Earlier this year, KSI was a guest at the NME Awards 2020 where he professed his love for Yungblud.

“I didn’t know who [Yungblud] was. [Then] I came here and was like, ‘Shit, this guy is sick.’”

Advertisement

Asked what he liked about the pop maverick, KSI replied: “I like his vibe. Both songs [he performed] were dope.”